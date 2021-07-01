It’s advanced coilgun for player and home defense
Fully electrified new energy near defense equipment, more a black technology fever product.
Higher playability
Real-time observation of the parameters, and flexible setting.
Fully electrified operation
it’s like evolving from a fuel car to an electric car.
Feel the high tech
Technology has created new species and changed our lives.
Excellent near defense ability
Very high rate of fire
With the high dynamic response characteristics of electric energy, the rate of fire can reach 3000 rounds per minute.
High ammo carry
The magazine capacity is 50, and 18 grams of projectile mass has excellent stopping effect.